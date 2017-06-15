Death Toll in London Grenfell Tower Fire Rises to 17

LONDON (Sputnik) – The huge fire at the high-rise block in North Kensington has broken out at 12:54 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Previously, the death toll stood at 12.

"Sadly I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," Cundy said, adding that number is expected to increase. "There are 37 people receiving treatment in hospitals and 17 are still in critical care."

There is no evidence that that the fire was a result of a terrorist activity, the police representative added.