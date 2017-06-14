Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( NaN:NaN / NaNMb / ) London Firefighters Struggling With Blaze That Engulfed 24-Storey Block of Flats

More than 200 firefighters and 40 engines have been dispatched to tackle a huge fire at Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, near Notting Hill, in West London. The London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 1:16 am local time (00:16 GMT).

A cordon is in place around the building & approx 30 adjacent flats have been evacuated by police #NorthKensington https://t.co/QYF9V38wWJ pic.twitter.com/ugvDFswb7w — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 14 июня 2017 г.

The fire engulfed the building from the second storey to the top floor.

We have taken 30 patients to five London hospitals following the fire at #GrenfellTower & we remain on scene pic.twitter.com/lxfRseAIkg — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) 14 июня 2017 г.

​It was reported earlier that a huge fire broke out at the apartment block as a result of which at least two people suffered smoke inhalation.

No reports of casualties have emerged but some people may still be trapped inside the building, reports suggest.

The screams in the background are 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 please PRAY FOR THOSE INSIDE #latimer #latimerroad #nottinghill #london #news Публикация от Public Figure (@officialpersian) Июн 13 2017 в 7:33 PDT

The fire reportedly started on the fourth floor due to a faulty fridge.

Firemen were heroic. Neighbours were doing everything they can to help…but ultimately you're just helpless against that #GrenfellTower — James Cox (@jcoxwriter) 14 июня 2017 г.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan referred to the fire as a "major incident". Some people were treated for smoke inhalation. According to the Guardian citing a witness, alarms went off "very, very quietly" when the fire broke out.