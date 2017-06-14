London Greenfell Tower Fire Kills Six, Death Toll Expected to Climb

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Metropolitan Police were called to reports of the fire at Grenfell Tower apartment block on Latimer Road at 1:16 am local time (00:16 GMT). According to the London Ambulance Service, more than 50 residents of the 24-storey building were hospitalized.

"We can confirm six fatalities at this time following the fire in North Kensington in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, 14 June. These are very early stages and we do expect that figure to rise," the police said in a statement.