London Firefighters Combing Grenfell Tower for People Trapped Inside After Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Work to establish the causes of a deadly fire that engulfed a 24-storey apartment block in western London is expected within days, London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said Wednesday hours after disclosing an unspecified number of fatalities.

"This has been a very serious and a very complex fire. Our firefighters on scene have been working tirelessly and continue to do so to extinguish the fire and search the building for any remaining people inside," Cotton said in a televised press briefing.

The fire commissioner said a structural engineer and an urban search and rescue adviser on site have assessed that the building "at the moment continues to be safe" for the work of her crew.

"We will continue working closely in the coming hours and days to look at the cause of this fire and to investigate what has happened," she added.

Metropolitan Police were called to reports of the fire at Grenfell Tower apartment block on Latimer Road at 1:16 am local time (00:16 GMT).