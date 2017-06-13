Register
13:54 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Newley-elected chairman of the Finns Party and Member of the European Parliament Jussi Halla-aho delivers his speech at the Finns Party congress in Jyvaskyla, Finland June 11, 2017

    Stalwart Finns Phalanx Sinks Government Coalition Over Immigration Issues

    © REUTERS/ LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2610

    The right-wing populist Finns Party has been making a lot of noise in Finnish politics in recent years. Its latest feat, however, would be tough to match, as the Finnish government collapsed following a change of leadership in the Finns Party.

    A lession in Russian
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Finns' Fight Against Mandatory Swedish Clears Way for Russian
    The surprising election of uncompromising anti-immigrant and hardline Euro-skeptic Jussi Halla-aho to replace the Finns' perennial leader Timo Soini as the party's chair has created insurmountable obstacles for the Finnish coalition government, which is both pronouncedly pro-EU and moderately supportive of immigration, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Following a collision with unbending Halla-aho, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä of the Center Party and Finance Minister Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party announced in identical tweets there was longer any common ground for cooperation with the Finns, who were previously their government allies.

    According to Halla-aho himself, the coalition was dissolved due to irreconcilable differences over immigration issues. On his Facebook page, Halla-aho explained that he had wanted the government to abide by its policies agreed upon in 2015, when the Finns joined the government after years in opposition.

    However, Prime Minister Sipilä refused to accept a stricter line on immigration politics, thus terminating the cooperation with the Finns.

    Finland
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Can We Fixit? Finns Party Hopes to Lure Fleeing Voters With Eurozone Withdrawal
    Reservations about accepting the Finns after the change of power were expressed before the break-up of the government. Halla-aho has been convicted of hate speech for disparaging comments he'd made about Islam and Somalis. Recently, Halla-aho refused to renounce his controversial statements, yet claimed his form of expression should be altered to better fit his increasingly public profile. Recently, however, he supported Hungary's model of keeping refugees in closed camps, venturing that the country's example should be followed across Europe.

    Prime Minister Juha Sipilä admitted at a press conference that it was perfectly okay for governing coalition members to have differing values. By his own admission, however, the Center Party already had their base stretched to the extreme, and with a new helmsman the differences would inevitably paralyze the government's ability to function. Sipilä also said that Halla-aho's potential nominees for ministerial positions following a cabinet reshuffle did not inspire confidence.

    Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said the Finns' rookie leader's platform was "difficult to understand, let alone accept." Orpo called human rights the"bedrock of modern Western democracy," suggesting that only parties accepting this axiom may join the coalition.

    "We want to conduct humane politics for the Finnish people, where everyone is respected equally," Orpo told Yle.

    Helsinki
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Finnish Election: Murderers, Criminals and 'Black Hitler'
    In Finland, 46-year old Halla-aho has been a controversial figure, to say the least. With a PhD in Old Church Slavonic from the University of Helsinki, Halla-aho emerged on Finland's political landscape owing to his blog, which provided insistent criticism of mass immigration, which he claimed to be leading Europe towards a catastrophe. Despite being an advocate of the welfare state, he nevertheless remains antagonistic to the concept of 'positive discrimination', where wealthy Finland would seek to let in migrants from alien cultures in the developing world. He is also known for ranking Islam among "totalitarian fascist ideologies" and receiving death threats for his columns. Halla-aho is also a member of Finnish Sisu, a patriotic nationalist organization defending Finnish values. In the 2000s, it came into the spotlight for publishing Muhammad cartoons.

    The Finns Party, previously known as the True Finns, rose from obscurity in the late 2000s. The softening of their rhetoric allowed the party to enter government, yet also shooed away some of their most hardline voters. The party's support fell from a solid 17.7 percent in 2015 to only 8.8 percent in 2017, prompting its unchallenged leader and Foreign Minister Timo Soini to leave his post. Halla-aho, who bluntly pledged to remove Finland from the Eurozone and the EU, embodies the Finns' uncompromising wing. This allowed him to overcome the more moderate Sampo Terho, who was also touted as the tipped winner, in the battle for the party's leadership.

    So far, only the minority Swedish People's Party and the Christian Democratic Party have indicated a willingness in new government coalition talks to replace the Finns.

    Related:

    Finland Faces Fatal Lack of Islam Teachers
    Made in Heaven: Finland Sees Spike in Marriages Between Iraqis, Finns
    Finland Paves Way for Mass Deportations of Migrants, Igniting Protests
    Tags:
    immigration, Finns Party, Petteri Orpo, Jussi Halla-aho, Juha Sipila, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stereotypes About Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Scenes From Everyday Life in Russia Turned Into Fairy Tales
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok