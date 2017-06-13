Stalwart Finns Phalanx Sinks Government Coalition Over Immigration Issues

Following a collision with unbending Halla-aho, Prime Minister Juha Sipilä of the Center Party and Finance Minister Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party announced in identical tweets there was longer any common ground for cooperation with the Finns, who were previously their government allies.
According to Halla-aho himself, the coalition was dissolved due to irreconcilable differences over immigration issues. On his Facebook page, Halla-aho explained that he had wanted the government to abide by its policies agreed upon in 2015, when the Finns joined the government after years in opposition.
However, Prime Minister Sipilä refused to accept a stricter line on immigration politics, thus terminating the cooperation with the Finns.
Prime Minister Juha Sipilä admitted at a press conference that it was perfectly okay for governing coalition members to have differing values. By his own admission, however, the Center Party already had their base stretched to the extreme, and with a new helmsman the differences would inevitably paralyze the government's ability to function. Sipilä also said that Halla-aho's potential nominees for ministerial positions following a cabinet reshuffle did not inspire confidence.
Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said the Finns' rookie leader's platform was "difficult to understand, let alone accept." Orpo called human rights the"bedrock of modern Western democracy," suggesting that only parties accepting this axiom may join the coalition.
"We want to conduct humane politics for the Finnish people, where everyone is respected equally," Orpo told Yle.
The Finns Party, previously known as the True Finns, rose from obscurity in the late 2000s. The softening of their rhetoric allowed the party to enter government, yet also shooed away some of their most hardline voters. The party's support fell from a solid 17.7 percent in 2015 to only 8.8 percent in 2017, prompting its unchallenged leader and Foreign Minister Timo Soini to leave his post. Halla-aho, who bluntly pledged to remove Finland from the Eurozone and the EU, embodies the Finns' uncompromising wing. This allowed him to overcome the more moderate Sampo Terho, who was also touted as the tipped winner, in the battle for the party's leadership.
So far, only the minority Swedish People's Party and the Christian Democratic Party have indicated a willingness in new government coalition talks to replace the Finns.
