MINSK (Sputnik)The State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus (KGB) has detained eight people suspected of terrorist activity so far this year, the KGB chairman said Tuesday.

"This year, we the State Security Committee detained eight terrorists," Valery Vakulchik said as quoted by the Belarussian Belta news service.

Vakulchik noted that "these are persons who are involved in terrorist and extremist activities who were on the international wanted list, who have been in Syria."

He added that one of those detained has traveled from Germany.

