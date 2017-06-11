Corbyn Not Ruling Out New Vote Later in 2017 After Recent Snap Election

LONDON (Sputnik) — The Labour leader added that his party was "ready to fight another election campaign as soon as may be" with an aim to "serve the people" of the United Kingdom.

"I think it's quite possible that there will be an election later this year or early next year and that might be a good thing because we cannot go on with a period of great instability," Corbyn told the BBC broadcaster in an interview.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, in which Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats, while the Labour politicians won 262 mandates.