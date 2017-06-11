UK's Johnson Says Backs Prime Minister Amid Reported Calls to Replace May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The comment comes in the wake of reports saying that five UK senior cabinet members expressed their loyalty to Johnson and wanted him to be become the UK prime minister.

Mail on Sunday tripe — I am backing Theresa may. Let's get on with the job — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 10, 2017

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats.

Following the election, May faced backlash over the failure of the Conservative party, with a number of politicians — including Corbyn — suggesting that she has to resign.

On Friday, May announced her plans to form the coalition between Tories and the DUP. The move faced strong criticism of the general public with 502,446 people signing the online petition against the coalition.

On Saturday, hundreds of Britons came to the residence of the prime minister on London's Downing Stree, demanding that May resign after.