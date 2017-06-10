May's Key Advisers Resign After Tories Lost Parliamentary Majority

The election was called by UK Prime Minister Theresa May in order to unify the parliament ahead of the Brexit talks with Brussels.
"Yesterday [Friday], I resigned as the Prime Minister’s adviser… I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign, which was the oversight of our policy programme… In the meantime, I want to place on record my sorrow for the Conservative Members of Parliament who lost their seats, several of whom are close friends. I want to reaffirm my ongoing support for the Conservative Party and its principles," Timothy said in a statement.
Hill, in turn, said that serving in the government was a "pleasure" and that May would continue to serve as prime minister "brilliantly."
