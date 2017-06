LONDON (Sputnik) — According to the survey, conducted by the conservativehome.com website, 59.48 percent believed that May should resign, while 36.66 percent said the opposite.

Early parliamentary elections were held in the United Kingdom on Thursday. According to official results, the Conservative Party received 318 seats, the Labour Party came second with 262 seats, and the Scottish National Party is third with 35 seats. The Liberal Democrats won 12 seats and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) got 10 seats.