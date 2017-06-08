Danes, Norwegians Fall Out With 'Feminist Terrorist' Palestinian NGO

Upon learning this, Norway issued a strong condemnation, with Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende asking for the logo of the Norwegian representation office to be immediately removed. Consequently, Norway withdrew its support and demanded that the funding allocated to the center to be repaid.
"The glorification of terrorist attacks is completely unacceptable, and I deplore this decision in the strongest possible terms. Norway will not allow itself to be associated with institutions that take the names of terrorists in this way. We will not accept the use of Norwegian aid funding for such purposes," Børge Brende said in a statement.
"I'm appalled that the WATC, which claims to work for human rights, has not only glorified a terrorist but also abused the trust of a generous people such as the Danes. It is totally unacceptable," Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said, as quoted by the Danish newspaper BT. "Danish taxes must under no circumstances be used to promote terrorism, and that's why we will now insist that the WATC pays the Danish aid money back."
At the same time, the Danish Foreign Ministry ordered a review of the government's donations to Palestinian NGOs and will not approve any new funding until the probe is completed, following pressure from Israel.
"There must not be any suspicion that Danish aid is used for anything but peaceable and edifying purposes. That's what Danish taxpayers have a right to, and that is why we're taking firm and quick action," Samuelsen explained.
Dalal Mughrabi was a Palestinian militant and member of the Fatah faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). In 1978, she participated in the Coastal Road massacre, which involved a bus hijacking and the killing of 38 Israeli civilians, including 13 children, wounding 71. Mughrabi was killed alongside eight other militants and has since been hailed as a martyr and a national hero in Palestine, while seen as a terrorist in Israel and many other countries.
Following Norway, @UN has pulled its support from a #Palestinian women’s center named after a notorious terrorist https://t.co/QP6hDb3k4x pic.twitter.com/W5ry512whK— Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) May 30, 2017
