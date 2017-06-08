US Embassy in Ukraine Confirms Blast in Kiev, Rules Out Terrorism

KIEV (Sputnik) — Earlier on Thursday, at around 00:05 local time (21:05 GMT), a blast hit the US embassy in the Shevchenkivskyi District of Kiev. Initial analyses showed that an unknown person threw an unidentified explosive device into the territory of the embassy, according to Ukrainian police.

Kiev police said terrorism case into the explosion has been launched. No one was injured by the incident.

"There was no damage to Embassy property. No personnel were injured," the embassy said on its Facebook page. "At this time, we do not consider this incident a terrorist act. The Embassy is working closely with our local partners, and the investigation is ongoing."

It said the "security incident involving a small incendiary device" occurred shortly after 21:00 GMT at the embassy compound.