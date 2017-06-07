UK Allowed One Terrorist in Saturday Attack in Country Despite Data on Threat

Zaghba was subsequently put on the international watchlist of suspected foreign fighters, the same reports added. The Italian authorities said they had informed the UK security services about the threat posed by Zaghba, the outlet suggested.
Rachid Redouane, another person who is believed to be an attacker in Saturdays terror act, was denied the asylum by the United Kingdom in 2009, but he was considered to have remained in the country before moving to Ireland three years later, the same outlet reported on Tuesday.
The United Kingdom was hit with a terrorist attack late on Saturday, making this the third attack on UK soil since the start of the year. This latest incident involved a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of the Borough Market. The three suspects who were driving then left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market, killing seven and leaving 48 injured. The attackers were shot by police on the scene.
