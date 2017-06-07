UK Allowed One Terrorist in Saturday Attack in Country Despite Data on Threat

© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne No Martyrs: UK Imams Won’t Say Funeral Prayers for London Attackers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Telegraph newspaper, in 2016, the Italian police caught Youseff Zaghba in Bologna airport as he was trying to travel to Syria and learned from the man that he was going to be a terrorist.

Zaghba was subsequently put on the international watchlist of suspected foreign fighters, the same reports added. The Italian authorities said they had informed the UK security services about the threat posed by Zaghba, the outlet suggested.

Rachid Redouane, another person who is believed to be an attacker in Saturdays terror act, was denied the asylum by the United Kingdom in 2009, but he was considered to have remained in the country before moving to Ireland three years later, the same outlet reported on Tuesday.

The UK Metropolitan police confirmed that Zaghba was among the three perpetrators of the terror attack on Tuesday while the names of other two attackers, Redouane and Khuram Shazad Butt, were revealed by Scotland Yard on Monday.

The United Kingdom was hit with a terrorist attack late on Saturday, making this the third attack on UK soil since the start of the year. This latest incident involved a vehicle ramming into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing in the direction of the Borough Market. The three suspects who were driving then left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market, killing seven and leaving 48 injured. The attackers were shot by police on the scene.