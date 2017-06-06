Register
19:42 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.

    Germany to Pull Out of Incirlik Base After Failure of Last Ditch Crisis Talks

    © AFP 2017/ Tobias Schwarz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    144260

    Germany's impending exit from Turkey's Incirlik air base is the latest in a string of disputes which have soured relations between the two countries.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, May 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar
    German FM Flies to Ankara in Bid to Ease German-Turkish Tensions
    Germany is set to pull its troops out of the Incirlik air base in Turkey after Ankara failed to grant German lawmakers the right to visit Bundeswehr troops stationed there.

    The German cabinet is due to approve the decision on Wednesday, after a meeting between Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and his Turkish counterpart Mevlet Cavosuglu failed to find a resolution to the dispute.

    "Turkey has made clear that, for domestic reasons, it cannot approve visits of all lawmakers. I regret that, but Turkey must understand that for domestic political reasons, we must transfer German soldiers out of Incirlik," Gabriel told a press briefing on Monday.

    Cavosuglu told the press conference that German lawmakers are allowed to visit the NATO base at Konya, but still can't go to Incirlik, which is mainly used by the Turkish and US air forces.

    "At the moment, there aren't the conditions for a visit to Incirlik," the Turkish Foreign Minister said.

    Prior to the crisis talks, Cavosuglu had called Germany's approach to relations with Turkey "troubling," and said Ankara might reconsider its ban on visitation if Berlin changes its stance.

    "It is not possible to open the Incirlik base for a visit, but we might reconsider the decision in the future if we see 'positive steps' from Germany," Cavosuglu said, the Daily Sabah reported.

    The conflict over German access to the base re-ignited last month after a group of German lawmakers were refused permission to visit troops at Incirlik, which is home to some 260 German soldiers as well as Tornado jets and aircraft tankers.

    A Turkish army soldier mans an outpost near the town of Kilis, southeastern Turkey, adjacent to the wall the country had been constructing to boost security along its border with conflict-stricken Syria, background, Thursday, March 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Trump Talks the Talk, Erdogan Walks the Walk: Turkey Building Walls on Borders With Syria, Iran, Iraq
    The German military arrived at Incirlik in January 2016 after the Bundestag approved non-combat roles for German aircraft and service personnel in US-led anti-Daesh operations. These include reconnaissance missions and refueling for coalition aircraft.

    German Bundestag deputies attempted to visit soldiers at Incirlik on May 15, but were refused permission. Ankara's refusal was retaliation at Germany's decision in early May to grant asylum to 414 Turkish soldiers, diplomats, judges and government employees who sought refuge in Germany following last July's failed military coup. 

    It is the second time that the Turkish government has punished Germany by refusing access to Incirlik, following an incident in June 2016 when Bundestag deputies were denied entry after they passed a resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

    In the aftermath of the latest aborted visit, Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen visited Jordan's Al Azraq air base, and commented on her "positive" impression about the base as an alternative to Incirlik.

    On Monday, von der Leyen said that the Bundeswehr has received approval about the transfer from King Abdullah of Jordan and is "ready" to move troops and around 10,000 tons of equipment.

    "Of course, this means a pause in our flight missions in the fight against Daesh," the Minister said, adding that the tankers should be ready to fly again in two to three weeks, and the Tornados in two to three months.

    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.
    © AFP 2017/ Tobias Schwarz
    Erdogan to Allow German Lawmakers Access to Incirlik Base Under One Condition
    In September 2016, the German defense ministry budgeted for the investment of €58 million ($65 million) in military infrastructure at Incirlik, including €26 million on an airfield for German Tornado reconnaissance aircraft and €30 million on a Luftwaffe command post. 

    According to the German news website Heise, the €58 million has already been disbursed to the Turkish government and Turkish construction companies, which contributed to Berlin's reluctance to leave the base.

    Nevertheless, there is cross-party support for the decision to leave Incirlik.

    "This is not a decision against Turkey, this is rather more a decision for our constitution and our soldiers," SPD party chairman in the Bundestag, Thomass Opperman, said last week.

    "I regret Turkey's decision, especially since it contradicts NATO values. The Federal Government cannot allow the Turkish attitude to deprive it of its rights. The transfer from Incirlik is therefore logical," CDU chairman in the Bundestag Franz Josef Jung stated on Monday.

    On Monday, Gabriel told Germany's Tagesthemen television news program that the Incirlik issue is dwarfed by even bigger problems in the relationship between Berlin and Ankara, which is in a "difficult phase."

    Germany Accuses Turkey of 'Entry Ban' in Latest Spat Between Ankara and Berlin
    © REUTERS/ Max Rossi
    Germany Accuses Turkey of 'Entry Ban' in Latest Spat Between Ankara and Berlin
    He referred to several ongoing disputes with Turkey. These include the imprisonment of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, the election campaigning by Turkish politicians in Germany and their comparisons of today's government with that of Nazi Germany.

    "Incirlik is rather one of the smaller problems we have at the moment," Gabriel said.

    "Parliament must have the opportunity to visit the army without there being a great fuss – and if that does not happen, we have to leave."

    German commentator Severin Wieland called the impending departure from Incirlik "the right signal."

    "What is routine elsewhere – the visit of German deputies to the Bundeswehr – has become so politically charged by Ankara in recent months that there is no other way out," Wieland wrote in Spiegel Online.

    "In the end, this was also about the self-esteem of the German parliament, which makes decisions about the deployment of its army and therefore also has to get information on the ground about how German soldiers are used abroad. If the German government had not withdrawn the Luftwaffe unit and Tornadoes, it would be an embarrassment to the concept of the Bundeswehr as a parliamentary army."

    Related:

    Trump's White House 'Loosens Grip on Germany, But Berlin Doesn't Want Freedom'
    Level of Terror Threat in Germany Remains High After London Attack
    Under the Yoke: Euro Parliament Politician Rues Germany's Status as US 'Vassal'
    German Greens Facing Legal Action Over Anti-Russian Slurs
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok