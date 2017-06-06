Register
01:30 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.

    Ankara Keeps Incirlik Base Closed for German Lawmakers, Sigmar Gabriel Says

    © AFP 2017/ Tobias Schwarz
    Politics
    Get short URL
    16220

    Turkey's Incirlik air base will be closed for the German lawmakers, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday at a press briefing with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) – Turkey will not give German lawmakers a right to visit the Incirlik air base, where German military personnel is deployed, Gabriel stated.

    "Turkey has made clear that, for domestic reasons, it cannot approve visits of all lawmakers. I regret that, but Turkey must understand that for domestic political reasons, we must transfer German soldiers out of Incirlik… In this situation, the Bundestag [the German parliament] will ask the government to find another location for the German soldiers in Incirlik," Gabriel said, as quoted by the Deutsche Welle broadcaster.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel in Ankara, Turkey, May 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar
    German FM Flies to Ankara in Bid to Ease German-Turkish Tensions
    Cavusoglu, meanwhile, said that the German delegation could visit the NATO base in Konya, not Incirlik, adding that Ankara was ready for improving relations with Berlin in case of friendly steps made by the German authorities.

    In early May, Turkey blocked a group of German lawmakers from visiting servicemen stationed at Incirlik. This move prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to suggest that Berlin may move some 250 German troops from the Turkish base to a neighboring country.

    Mustafa Yeneroglu, a Turkish lawmaker representing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), told Sputnik that the decision to ban German lawmakers from entering the base was made due to the threat that the delegation included politicians, who supported the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

    Related:

    'Smear Campaign': German Media Up in Arms Against Turkey
    Germany Wants to Prevent 2018 NATO Summit From Being Held in Turkey
    German Lawmakers Not to Visit Incirlik While Germany Acts Against Turkey - FM
    Germany Accuses Turkey of 'Entry Ban' in Latest Spat Between Ankara and Berlin
    Tags:
    Incirlik airbase, Sigmar Gabriel, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Germany, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Summer Vibes at Crimean Fashion Week
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok