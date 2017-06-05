Have at Thee! Netizens Mock Journalists 'Twitter Duel Challenge' to Daesh

Earlier, a New York Observer columnist named Andre Walker tweeted a photo of himself posing with a drawn sword by the Thames, with a following caption: "A bounty on my head. Any #ISIS terrorist that kills me gets £50k. I'll give my address. No police. But I've got a sword. Good luck."

The journalist issued his challenge following a brutal terrorist attack that occurred in London on Saturday, June 3, and claimed the lives of at least seven people with 48 more injured. He later opted to delete his tweet.

Walker’s move however was met with a barrage of criticism and mockery from the Internet users who were not amused by the journalist’s somewhat unorthodox response to the London tragedy.

Walker’s photo also spawned a number of parodies, with the journalist’s weapon being replaced with a variety of objects, like a Star Wars’ lightsaber

a fishing pole

a baguette

or a large flower.

One internet user also edited Walker’s photo by adding a group of Pokemon with a caption "Gotta get them all."

Later Walker posted another tweet in order to explain his actions, arguing that his goal was actually to display the cowardice of Daesh terrorists who target innocent unarmed civilians but don’t have the courage to "take on a middle aged fat guy with a sword."