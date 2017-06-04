June 8 General Election in UK to Take Place Despite Terrorist Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, at 10:08 p.m. local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

"They want to stop us enjoying the freedoms that we have, they want to stop us voting on Thursday in the general election, we can’t allow them to do that," Khan said as quoted by the Guardian newspaper.

"Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the next few days, some of it armed officers," the mayor added.

According to the local authorities, at least six people were killed and 48 more injured.