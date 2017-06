LONDON (Sputnik) — According to the information obtained by police, there are no Russian nationals among the victims of a series of incidents which took place in London, a representative of the Russian Embassy to the United Kingdom told Sputnik.

"According to London police, there are no Russians among the victims, no one has addressed us so far," the representative said.

Earlier on Saturday, local media reported that a van had hit several pedestrians on London Bridge. London Metropolitan Police said they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the incident was being treated as a potential act of terrorism.