Russia Is Key EU Partner as US Exits Paris Deal - Austrian Chancellor

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Putin Comments on Trump's Move on US Exit From Paris Climate Accord

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Europe must seek new partners amid growing differences with the United States and Russia is an important player in this regard, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"It is quite clear to me that the United States is withdrawing from the existing power game and yesterday's decision on the Paris climate agreement confirms this. And for us, for everyone else, this means that we must move forward in this respect, form new alliances, and here, of course, Russia is an important partner," Kern said.

The chancellor added that Europe should deepen cooperation on climate change with Russia, India and China after the decision of the United States to withdraw from the accord.