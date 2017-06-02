Register
11:09 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Pills

    'Jihadists' Drug' Haul Intercepted in France

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7610

    French customs officials have confiscated 135 kilograms of Captagon, also known as the "jihadists' drug," at Paris’ Roissy Airport this year, a first for France.

    Spanish civil guards (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jesus Moron
    Over Ten Suspects of Drugs, Weapons Trafficking Arrested in Southern Spain
    On Tuesday, customs officials at the airport said that in January and February 2017 they had confiscated 750,000 pills of Captagon, a psychostimulant produced on the basis of amphetamine and widely used by Islamist militants fighting in the Middle East, hidden among industrial molds exported from Lebanon.

    The substance is known as “the drug of the terrorists” because terrorists often consume it before committing attacks.

    In an interview with Sputnik France, Georges Estievenart, the head of the Institute of Prospects and Security in Brussels, said that Captagon is produced and mainly used in the Middle East, Syria, Lebanon and Libya.

    “People who use Captagon can do things they would never do in a normal situation. It makes you feel you are king of the world. It is a perfect stimulant for jihadist fighters everywhere,” Estievenart said.

    He added that, besides using Captagon, jihadist militants are also lining their pockets by producing and selling this drug.

    “They use Captagon as money to buy arms and other things. I guess the investigators will try to find out where these drugs came from. It looks like the ones that were confiscated at Roissy came from Lebanon and were apparently heading for the Czech Republic or even Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are big Captagon users and even bigger quantities of this drug have previously been intercepted in that region,” Georges Estievenart noted.

    He believes that the Captagon shipment confiscated in Paris could have been meant for use by jihadists in France or elsewhere in Europe.

    Three Yemeni men were beheaded in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking on Wednesday, bringing the number of executions so far this year to 83, compared to 87 in all of last year.
    © Flickr/ Yasser Abusen
    Three Yemeni Drug Smugglers Beheaded in Saudi Arabia
    “Or France could have been used just as a transit point as many local jihadists happen to be French citizens,” Georges Estievenart said.

    French authorities said this is the first time that Captagon has been seized in inside the country and that  relevant measures are already being taken to identify the trafficking network.

    Captagon, classified by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime as an "amphetamine-type stimulant," blends amphetamines, caffeine and other substances.

    Fighters who have taken the drug say it helps them to stay awake for days and numbs the senses, allowing them to kill with abandon.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Over Ten Suspects of Drugs, Weapons Trafficking Arrested in Southern Spain
    Trump: Border Wall 'Will Get Built and Help Stop Drugs, Human Trafficking'
    Tags:
    jihadists, confiscation, drugs, Institute of Prospects and Security in Brussels, UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Georges Estievenart, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok