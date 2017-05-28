More Than 1,500 Migrants, Refugees Have Died Crossing Mediterranean in 2017: UN

The IOM reports that 60,521 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea this year, with over 80 percent arriving in Italy and the remainder divided between Greece, Cyprus and Spain, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily news briefing.

"This number does not include some 6,000 people who have been rescued over the past 72 hours," said Dujarric.

In terms of fatalities, there have been 1,530 migrants and refugees who have died this year on this route, a figure that roughly matches those for 2016 for the same period, he said.

However, the IOM warned that the deadliest season is starting right now, said the spokesman.

This article was first published in the Global Times.