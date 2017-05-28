Register
    Migrants in an overcrowded plastic raft reach out for life jackets during a search and rescue operation by rescue ship Aquarius, operated by SOS Mediterranean and Doctors without Borders, in central Mediterranean Sea May 18, 2017

    More Than 1,500 Migrants, Refugees Have Died Crossing Mediterranean in 2017: UN

    © REUTERS/ Kenny Karpov/ SOS Mediteranee
    Europe
    0 2410

    The UN Migration Agency (IOM) said Friday that 1,530 migrants and refugees died crossing the Mediterranean in 2017.

    The IOM reports that 60,521 migrants and refugees have entered Europe by sea this year, with over 80 percent arriving in Italy and the remainder divided between Greece, Cyprus and Spain, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the daily news briefing.

    Protesters shout anti migrant slogans as several thousand right wing nationalists march through downtown, demonstrating against EU proposed quotas for Poland to spread the human tide of refugees around Europe, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Poland Defiant in Face of Brussels Over 'Ticking Time Bomb' Refugee Crisis

    "This number does not include some 6,000 people who have been rescued over the past 72 hours," said Dujarric.

    In terms of fatalities, there have been 1,530 migrants and refugees who have died this year on this route, a figure that roughly matches those for 2016 for the same period, he said.

    However, the IOM warned that the deadliest season is starting right now, said the spokesman.

    This article was first published in the Global Times.

    Tags:
