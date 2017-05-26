Register
17:04 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.

    A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy? Corbyn Says UK Foreign Policy to Blame for Terrorism

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Dmitry Babich
    0 4910

    The leader of the British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has taken the controversial step of blaming Britain's overseas wars, particularly in the Middle East, for terrorist attacks on British soil such as the Manchester suicide bombing.

    Mr. Corbyn proclaimed that there is a indelible link between "wars out government has supported, or has fought in other countries, and terrorism here at home." The Labour leader made the comments as he relaunched his party's election campaign on Friday, May 26, after a three-day pause following the May 22 terrorist atrocity in Manchester

    Corbyn emphasized that such views are not exclusive or unique to him or supporters in his party, but in fact they are opinions held by former and active members of the British intelligence and security services. He was however, quick to hedge his argument by saying that the UK's foreign policy record "in no way reduces the guilt of those who attack our children," and that "those terrorists will forever be reviled and held to account for their action."

    In part of his speech, the aspiring Labour candidate for prime minister said that the party under his leadership vows to "change at home and change abroad."

    "An informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people, that fights rather than fuels terrorism," Corbyn added.

    Mr. Corbyn also took the opportunity to voice his long running opposing to the so-called war on terror.

    "We must be brave enough to admit the 'war on terror' is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism."

    Some have criticized why they argue is the fatalistic and submissive position inherent in some of Corbyn's comments, which his detractors will likely seize upon as evidence that he is not tough or resolute enough to be prime minister. One of those comments was that, "no government can prevent every terrorist attack. If an individual is determined enough and callous enough sometimes they will get through." 

    Before his election as Labour leader in 2015, Corbyn was a vociferous opponent of the US-UK conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and the airstrike campaigns being waged against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    Muammar al-Gaddafi
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    'No Questions Asked': UK Authorities Sent Libyan Exiles to Topple Gaddafi

    Mr. Corbyn sings to the same chorus of criticism as some officials from intelligence and security circles in the UK. For example, at the Iraq inquiry in 2010, the former head of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, said that the invasion had "substantially" increased the terrorist threat to the UK by proving the stimuli for radicalizing young people. 

    Corbyn's comments come at a time when new information about the UK's policy toward the Libya 2011 uprising has became available.

    It has been alleged that the UK government operated an "open door policy" that facilitated the sending of Libyan exiles in Britain and British-Libyans to the war-torn country to fight with the anti-Gaddafi factions. Several fighters have spoken to the press about how they were able to travel to Libya with "no questions asked." Some of those allowed to go had reportedly been subject to counterterrorism control orders and house arrest before being allowed to go by British authorities. 

    Related:

    'No Questions Asked': UK Authorities Sent Libyan Exiles to Topple Gaddafi
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Expresses Condolences Over Manchester Deadly Attack
    UK Labour Narrows Gap With Tory to 5 Points After Manchester Attack, Poll Shows
    Does Terrorism Change Election Results?
    Tags:
    general election, extremism, terrorism, policy, security, UK general election, UK General Election 2017, Manchester blast, Manchester attack, Labour Party, Conservative Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, Manchester, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok