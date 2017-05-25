UK Soldiers to Guard Embassies in London for 1 Week

The UK police have identified a man they suspect of having perpetrated the attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.
"The Army are supporting us at all our static posts. This means that we are able to release Police officers for more patrolling. Where ever we have two officers one of them will be replaced by a soldier. This will happen across all of our Embassies including the Russian. We anticipate that it will last for 7 days and then be reviewed," Fox told RIA Novosti.
