Manchester Police Release Woman Arrested in Connection to Manchester Bombing

Seventh Suspect Arrested in Connection with Manchester Arena Bombing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Manchester police said Thursday they had let a woman walk free after she was detained for questioning late on Wednesday in the city’s northern Blackley area.

"Woman arrested in Blackley in connection with attack at Manchester Arena has been released without charge," the police said in a statement.

​The woman was the sixth to be detained in the United Kingdom as part of a fast-moving investigation into this Monday’s bombing at an Ariana Grande pop concert. The blast killed 22 people and injured over 60.

Police also arrested a man later on Wednesday at an address in the town of Nuneaton in Warwickshire, England, bringing up the total count to seven. Separately, Manchester police raided a property in the southern Moss Side area and carried out a controlled explosion.