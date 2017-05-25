Manchester Police Release Woman Arrested in Connection to Manchester Bombing

"Woman arrested in Blackley in connection with attack at Manchester Arena has been released without charge," the police said in a statement.
Further update pic.twitter.com/KCHegf6xul— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 25, 2017
The woman was the sixth to be detained in the United Kingdom as part of a fast-moving investigation into this Monday’s bombing at an Ariana Grande pop concert. The blast killed 22 people and injured over 60.
Police also arrested a man later on Wednesday at an address in the town of Nuneaton in Warwickshire, England, bringing up the total count to seven. Separately, Manchester police raided a property in the southern Moss Side area and carried out a controlled explosion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)