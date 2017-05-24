UK Police Raid Results in Sixth Arrest in Manchester Bombing

The suspect put in handcuffs was a woman, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fifth arrest was made in Wigan, UK Sputnik reported. Previously, four individuals were taken into custody for potential involvement in the Manchester Arena bombing where more than 20 people lost their lives while dozens more were injured.

At the venue, pop star Ariana Grande performed for thousands of young UK teenagers. The festivities devolved into chaos after a suicide bomber detonated what appeared to have been a nail bomb in the foyer as parents awaited their teens exiting the show.