UK Parliament Closed for Public Events After Manchester Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the United Kingdom had upgraded the national terror threat level from "severe" to "critical."

"In light of the tragic events in Manchester and the Prime Minister’s announcement raising the national security threat level to critical, the police have advised that the Palace of Westminster should be closed to non-passholders today, Wednesday 24 May," the statement said.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville Manchester Attack Suspect Possibly Trained by Libyan Militants - Home Secretary

As a result, all tours, events and banqueting have been cancelled, according to the statement.

"This arrangement will remain in place until the advice changes," the statement added.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.