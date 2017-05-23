No Concerts to Be Canceled in Paris Following Manchester Attack

PARIS (Sputnik) — The mayor of Paris added that security in the capital was being reexamined every day due to the growing terrorist threat.

"The concerts and events planned in Paris for tonight and the following days, already organized in the context of emergency state and therefore, under high security level, will take place. It is a way to demonstrate that we remain firm and our way of live is inviolable. It is the best possible response to those who are guided by fanaticism and hatred," the mayor said in a letter published by the Paris City Hall.

The blast, which the police are considering a terrorist attack, took place outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead, including the attacker, and almost 60 injured.