Manchester Mayor Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Terrorist Incident in City

LONDON (Sputnik) — Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives as a result of the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena.
"My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city," Burnham said on Twitter.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."
