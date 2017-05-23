Manchester Mayor Expresses Condolences Over Deadly Terrorist Incident in City

LONDON (Sputnik) — Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives as a result of the terrorist incident at Manchester Arena.

My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) 23 мая 2017 г.

​"My heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones, my admiration to our brave emergency services. A terrible night for our great city," Burnham said on Twitter.

On Monday night, Manchester Arena was hit by an explosion during the concert by pop star Ariana Grande. The Manchester police confirmed that 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured as a result of the explosion.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the police treated the tragedy as "appalling terrorist attack."