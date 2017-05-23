UK Home Secretary Offers Condolences to Victims of Manchester Explosion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Tuesday offered her condolences to the victims of the explosion outside Manchester Arena and said she was proud of the emergency services' work at the site of the incident.

The blast occurred on Monday night, claiming at least 19 lives and leaving about 50 people injured, with police treating it for now as a terrorist attack.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this barbaric act. The full details of exactly what happened are still emerging, but I am proud of the police and first responders who reacted to this tragic incident so swiftly," Rudd said in a statement, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also expressed her condolences to the victims of the tragic incident.

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) 23 мая 2017 г.

​"Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack," Sturgeon wrote on her Twitter.