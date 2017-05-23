CBS Columnist Mocks Victims of Manchester Arena Blast

© Twitter David Leavitt Manchester Arena Tweet 1

© Twitter David Leavitt Manchester Arena Tweet 2

Leavitt describes himself as a freelance contributor to CBS, AXS, Yahoo!, The Washington Examiner, and other publications. He is primarily a games, tech, fashion, and travel journalist.

© Twitter David Leavitt Manchester Arena Tweet 3

UPDATE: after a near-unanimous negative online response to his jokes, Leavitt has apologized. He has not deleted the initial three tweets.

Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

