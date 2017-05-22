Register
    French far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen exits a voting booth before casting her ballot in Henin Beaumont, France

    Le Pen Promises to Continue Fight for France's Monetary Sovereignty

    © AP Photo/ Francois Mori
    Europe
    Marine Le Pen said on Monday that the French citizens should not fear monetary sovereignty and pledged to open the debates regarding the return to national currency franc after the legislative elections in the country.

    France’s far-right National Front
    © AP Photo/
    'There Will Be No Frexit': Le Pen's Loss Makes National Front Reverse Its Stance
    PARIS (Sputnik) National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen, the right-wing candidate in the French legislative elections, said on Monday that the French citizens should not fear monetary sovereignty and pledged to open the debates regarding the return to national currency franc after the legislative elections in the country.

    "Monetary sovereignty is essential to take the French economy under control. We will launch a debate to see what can be done in order to change the sentiment of the French who are horrified by the idea of abandoning the euro. We will open this discussion after the legislative election," Le Pen said in an interview with FranceInfo broadcaster.

    Le Pen confirmed that the negotiations regarding their stance on abandoning the euro are underway in the National Front.

    The parliamentary election campaign officially started in France on Monday. In certain districts up to 25 candidates contest a deputy seat in the National Assembly. Le Pen, the candidate in the northern region of Pas-de-Calais, called on the French people to vote in the parliamentary elections to ensure opposition to the policy of President Emmanuel Macron, "to have the deputies capable of protecting their interests."

    "They [the French] will see very quickly the worst promise of Macron come true, he will have an ultra-liberal policy, which he shares with Germany and the EU," Le Pen said regarding the change to a labor law anticipated by Macron. "Passing a text of the law which is knowingly opposed by a large number of French people is an act of force. Getting people laid off more easily does not mean creating jobs."

    The legislative election will be held n France in two rounds — on June 11 and June 18.

