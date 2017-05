MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The evacuation took place earlier in the day.

“Our experts from the State Criminal Police Office have reopened the Willy-Brandt-House [SPD headquarters]. The object was a wooden box and is not dangerous,” police said on their Twitter page.

According to the Bild media outlet, the SPD leadership gathered earlier in the day in the party’s headquarters to discuss the electoral program on the threshold of the party congress scheduled for June.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.