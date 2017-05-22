Suspicious Object Forces Evacuation of SPD Party HQ in Berlin (VIDEO)

The SPD party headquarters in Berlin was cleared by the police on Monday due to the discovery of a suspicious object, Focus Online reported.

Police officers were deployed at the scene with splinter protection vests.

A party spokeswoman told DPA News Agency that an item had been found in the post office, which was now being investigated by the police. It is a routine precaution.

According to the Bild media outlet, the SPD leadership gathered earlier in the day in the party’s headquarters to discuss the electoral program on the threshold of the party congress scheduled for June.

Germany’s parliamentary elections are slated for September 24.