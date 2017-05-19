Register
22:52 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Houses destroyed in shelling of Petrovsky District in Donetsk

    Ukrainian Conflict Used to Polarize Europe - EU Lawmaker

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13304

    Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, a member of the European parliament, stated that Ukraine today is a weapon which some warmongers use to polarize Europe.

    An unidentified West Berliner swings a sledgehammer, trying to destroy the Berlin Wall near Potsdamer Platz, on November 12, 1989, where a new passage was opened nearby
    © AP Photo/ John Gaps III
    Current Russia-Ukraine Relationship Reminiscent of Berlin Wall Division - German Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian conflict is being used to tear Europe apart and Europeans should realize that any global war would go through Europe, Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, a member of the European parliament, told Sputnik.

    "Ukraine today is a weapon which some warmongers use to polarize Europe, I think… If the war really broke out… it would go through Europe… We have to return to the negotiation table," Schaffhauser said.

    Schaffhauser, the member of French National Front party, also said that he was worried about Minsk agreements on ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and urged for them to be fulfilled.

    The member of the European Parliament also noted that nobody could stop him from visiting Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.

    Journalists in the Plenary chamber of the European Parliament (File)
    © Flickr/ European Parliament
    European Parliament Approves Short-Stay Visa-Free Regime for Ukraine
    Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and asked him to ensure that members of the European Parliament would not visit the territories that Ukraine considers occupied.

    Kiev launched a military operation in the east of Ukraine in 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new government that recently came to power. The ceasefire agreement was reached in Minsk in 2015, brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group, comprising leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine, but the situation has remained tense.

    Crimea rejoined Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, which has not been recognized by Ukraine and a number of Western countries. Under Ukrainian laws, the country's authorities may ban entry for foreigners who visited post-referendum Crimea without a permit from Kiev.

    Related:

    Russia-Ukraine Relationship Reminiscent of Berlin Wall Division - Lawmaker
    Poroshenko Loses It, Says Ukraine Last Bastion Against Russian Attack on Europe
    This is How Visa-Free Regime Complicates Ukrainian Labor Migration to Europe
    Finally Lost Hope? No One in Europe, US 'Ready to Die for Ukraine'
    Tags:
    Ukrainian crisis, European Union, Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok