Moscow Appreciates Cyprus Evading Anti-Russian Sentiments - Lavrov

NICOSIA (Sputnik) — Moscow values the fact that Cyprus tends to avoid EU-imposed anti-Russian sentiments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We appreciate Cyprus' position which evades anti-Russian sentiments that the European Union is attempting to impose and welcomes attempts to overcome the ongoing abnormal period between the European Union and Russia," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Cyprian counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

The Russian foreign minister noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in numerous fields, including political dialogue, interparliamentary contacts and investments. Lavrov also intended to exchange views on the issue of Cyprus reunification.

"We would be glade to hear your assessments concerning Cyprus settlement talks, our position is well known, it [settlement] should be based on UN Security Council resolutions and arrangements between the two communities," Lavrov said.

Lavrov is on a visit to Cyprus on May 18-20, where he is set to meet with Сyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades apart from Kasoulides.

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.