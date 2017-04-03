UN: Cyprus Leaders Fail to Agree on Unification Talks Resumption

ATHENS (Sputnik) – The leaders are said to have confirmed joint commitment to find a solution “in the best interest of all Cypriots, taking into account the concerns of both communities.”
The previous round of Cyprus reconciliation talks on February 16 ended abruptly, with the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots blaming each other for the early departure.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north, later proclaiming the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) there. The TRNC is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains its military presence there.
