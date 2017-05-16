Buttinsky Detected! European Parliament Set to Resolve Czech Internal Crisis

Register
    On May 18, the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs will review the situation around the minister of finance of the Czech Republic, Andrei Babish, who was at the center of a political crisis that resulted in demands for the resignation of the government and the country's president.

    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    New Political Movement Calls for Czech Republic's Withdrawal From NATO, EU
    The European Parliament's plan is to meet on June 1 to discuss the political dealings of the Czech media, which is also closely related to Andrei Babish. Sputnik spoke with Jiri Mastalka, deputy of the European Parliament from the Czech Republic.

    Talking about whether it is normal that the European Parliament is trying to resolve an internal Czech political crisis, Mastalka said that he does not expect anything serious to come out of these debates.

    According to him it will be quite similar to the case of debates on domestic politics and the law on education in Hungary, the constitutional crisis in Poland, the situation in the Arab countries, and so on.

    “After a vivid and emotional discussion, they [European Parliament] will accept a recommendation by the Czech Republic that the situation needs to be resolved. The decision will have a purely recommendatory, notifying character and will not be able to influence anything really,” Mastalka said.

    He further said that the European Parliament is endlessly discussing various topics but for some reason remains on the sidelines of hot topics such as the investigation of the tragic events in Odessa, the search for the perpetrators of the deaths in the House of Trade Unions and the brawl in Kiev on Khreshchatyk.

    “I believe that the time which will be taken up to discuss the Czech affair by the European deputies will be wasted,” Mastalka said.

    He further spoke about the reasons behind the current Czech crisis and said that according to him, this is a governmental and constitutional crisis.

    “The issue toward Andrei Babish has a long history and it has been dragging on for a long time now. But there was no way to do something real about it. Now the situation has aggravated and everything will depend on the decision of President Zeman and on what Minister Babish will undertake,” the deputy said.

    He added that although currently the situation is tense, in the end these political battles may be seeing the beginning of an election campaign.

    “It is clear to everyone who wants to remove who from the political scene right before the elections. All this would be ridiculous, if it was not so sad,” the deputy concluded.

