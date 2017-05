KIEV (Sputnik) — Approved by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) , the targeted sanctions on the social networks and the internet service will be in force for three years.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko enacted the decision of the NSDC to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and to extend the duration of these sanctions.

The appendices to the NSDC decision indicate that the expanded anti-Russia sanctions list imposed by Ukraine includes 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities, including Russian IT-companies Yandex, Kaspersky Lab and others.