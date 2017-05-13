Greek Reporters to Stage Strike Against Austerity Measures on Tuesday

ATHENS (Sputnik) — On May 2, the Greek government and its international creditors reached an agreement on a set of bailout-mandated reforms implying new social cuts required to provide Greece with yet another tranche of financial aid. The country's parliament is expected to vote on the package of reforms on May 18.

The strike would start at 6 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) within the framework of the nationwide strike scheduled for Wednesday.

The event has already been backed by the major trade unions of the country's journalists that demand stable and full employment for the country's citizens as well as a set of other measures aimed at stability and welfare of the Greek citizens.

In 2010, the debt crisis hit the Greece economy. Since then a number of international lenders have provided Athens with several bailout packages in exchange for large-scale economic reforms. Within the framework of these bailout programs, Greece's international creditors have been conducting a review of the reforms' implementation, including in the spheres of social insurance. Without the finalization of the review, Athens cannot receive the new tranches necessary to service its debts.