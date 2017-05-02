Greece, Foreign Lenders Reach Deal on Bailout Reforms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Greece has reached an agreement with its foreign creditors on a package of bailout-mandated reforms, paving the way for the disbursement of another relief tranche, media reported Tuesday.

According to Euronews broadcaster, the deal includes a number of labor and energy measures, as well as pension cuts and tax hikes.

Greece signed a deal with its lenders, the European Central Bank (ECB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and some eurozone nations, in July 2015 for a third bailout package worth 86 billion euros (over $93 billion) in exchange for unpopular austerity reforms that include pension cuts and tax rises.

A number of tranches were unlocked in 2016 following a successful Eurogroup review of Greece's fiscal and labor market reforms, while further disbursements depended on the stalling second review by eurozone finance ministers.