Register
16:29 GMT +312 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    German army soldiers load a Leopard 2 tank onto a truck at the Sestokai railway station some 175 kms (109 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    German Leopard 2 Tanks Arrive in Estonia to Participate in NATO Drills

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9402

    A total of eight Leopard 2 tanks of the German armed forces, or Bundeswehr, arrived in Estonia to take part in the major NATO international drill Spring Storm 2017, a spokeswoman for the Estonian Defense Forces, Lt. Kristel Maasikmets, said Friday.

    Apache Helicopter Display at Royal International Air Tattoo 2014
    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence / Cpl Neil Bryden RAF
    US Helicopters Land at Estonian Airbase as Part of NATO Drills - General Staff
    TALLINN (Sputnik) The Spring Storm drills kicked off in Estonia on May 8 and will last through May 26 with almost 9,000 participants from Estonia and 13 allied and partner countries.

    "The eight Leopard 2 tanks of the German armed forces arrived on Thursday evening. Initially they will be used only as transport vehicles, while at the next stage of the drills, which will start on May 18, the tanks will take part in combat operations," Maasikmets told the ERR broadcaster.

    Over 800 troops from the United Kingdom, who are part of the battalion deployed in Estonia, and about 300 French troops will participate in the drills. Germany sent about 400 troops, who will join soldiers from Canada, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Ukraine and the United States to participate in the exercise.

    US M1A2 Abrams tanks, the UK Challenger 2 and the French Leclerc will be used in the drills, alongside infantry combat vehicles of allies and the Estonian armed forces.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    NATO International Spring Storm Drills Begin in Estonia - General Staff
    German Fighter Jets to Conduct NATO Air Mission Over Estonia – Defense Forces
    Estonian PM Praises UK Role in NATO Buildup in Baltic Country
    Tags:
    military drills, Leopard 2, NATO, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok