Germany Arrests Another Suspect in Alleged Right-Wing Plot - Prosecutor General

"The Public Prosecutor General has today (May 9, 2017) on the basis of May 8 arrest warrant issued by the Federal Supreme Court ordered the 27-year-old German national Maximilian T. in Kehl to be arrested by officials of the Federal Criminal Police Office. The accused is strongly suspected of having prepared a serious state-threatening violence based on a right-wing extremist motive, together with Franco A. and Mathias F., who have already been arrested on April 26 2017," the statement read.
