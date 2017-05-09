Germany Arrests Another Suspect in Alleged Right-Wing Plot - Prosecutor General

© AP Photo/ Julie Jacobson Refugees Targeted as Rate of Right-Wing Extremist Gun Ownership Spikes in Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In April, a 28-year-old first lieutenant of the German army, identified as Franco A., was detained in the Bavarian town of Hammelburg on suspicion of preparing a crime allegedly aimed at discrediting refugees. According to media reports, the Bundeswehr had proof of the detainee's far-right views.

"The Public Prosecutor General has today (May 9, 2017) on the basis of May 8 arrest warrant issued by the Federal Supreme Court ordered the 27-year-old German national Maximilian T. in Kehl to be arrested by officials of the Federal Criminal Police Office. The accused is strongly suspected of having prepared a serious state-threatening violence based on a right-wing extremist motive, together with Franco A. and Mathias F., who have already been arrested on April 26 2017," the statement read.