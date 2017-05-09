Register
12:40 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.

    'Loaded Words' From Holyrood: MSPs Discuss 'Major Russian Propaganda Agency'

    © AFP 2017/ Oli Scarff
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Nikolai Gorshkov
    0 2010

    On the day when Russia remembers the sacrifice it made for the common victory over Nazism in the Second World War, the Scottish Parliament decided to put it into the "right perspective."

    On the 9th of May, Holyrood's Cross-Party Group on Russia is discussing the "weaponization" of information by the "Kremlin propaganda machine," and its consequences for Scotland. In an aptly named debate "Loaded Words," MSPs are trying to find out why Sputnik News, a "major Russian propaganda agency" as they call it, has chosen Edinburgh as its base.

    Of course, the easiest and quickest way of finding this out would be to ask Sputnik News. But we were not invited. Moreover, our request to be allowed to attend the debate — if not as panelists, then at least as members of the audience — was "unsuccessful on this occasion," as the convener's reply said.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to members of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Scott Heppell
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to members of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 28, 2016.

    Which is a pity, since we sit only a stone's throw away from Holyrood and would love to meet MSPs face to face — just as we enjoyed our audience with MPs at Westminster last December. They were also wondering why on earth Sputnik had chosen Edinburgh over London, as if Edinburgh was a godforsaken hole in the middle of nowhere.

    The answer is straightforward: Sputnik invests in quality journalism instead of an overpriced London property market. This answer was provided by Sputnik News to Scottish media at the start of our work in Edinburgh nine months ago.

    Apparently MSPs have missed these developments. Maybe they were too busy charting plans for another referendum on Scottish independence… Pity again, as Sputnik could have helped. Is it not its mission to tear Scotland away from the United Kingdom as the British press and politicians would like the Great British public to believe? 

    Sputnik News Agency in Edinburgh
    © Photo: Sputnik Images
    Sputnik UK Goes Live With 'World in Focus'
    Well, given the palpable bias against Scottish independence exhibited by the British media — and politicians in London, Brussels and Washington DC — at the time of the 2014 referendum, a bit of balance from Sputnik News would have helped. Alas, we only set up shop in Edinburgh after the referendum. Was it us who suggested to the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to try a second time?

    Now that Sputnik News sits in Edinburgh, MSPs have a chance of getting a more balanced coverage of their policies. But it looks like they are not really interested in balance.

    Judging by the flyer about the debate, they have already decided that "the Kremlin controlled media originate transmit and promote its favoured narratives directed at international audiences."

    Which brings us back to the question: how do they know without putting us under scrutiny? Having been "unsuccessful" in obtaining an invitation to the Holyrood discussion, John Wight, host of Sputnik News weekly radio show "Hard Facts," offered MSPs to come and debate the issue on his show.

    As a Scottish citizen and journalist, who has appeared in the Guardian and Independent, as well as BBC Radio Scotland, and now works closely with Sputnik News and RT, John has written to the organizers, protesting this "offensive and entirely false rendering of the work that I and other journalists at Sputnik in Edinburgh produce."

    In contrast to MSPs treatment of Sputnik, we have always sought the views of a wide cross-section of the political and public landscape in Scotland and beyond.

    Having dragged their feet for three weeks in giving us an answer as to why Sputnik had not been invited to a discussion about itself, the Cross-Party Group Russia came up with this bland, and rather unhelpful, reply:

    "Attendance at the event is by invitation only for members of the cross-party group and others." 

    Well, that's exactly why we have been asking to be invited to the discussion about our work. And it was in the Holyrood's gift to grant such an invitation. But the Cross-Party Group which is supposed to have a holistic view of Russia has satisfied itself with inviting "others" — the decidedly nefarious anti-Russian bodies, like the Atlantic Council and the East Stratcom Task Force.

    It's not that we object to these organizations expressing their views. But the democratic values as freedom of speech, balance, even handedness and the right to a fair hearing without discrimination proclaimed by British politicians suggest that Sputnik should be given an equal opportunity to state its case and reply to all allegations.

    On this occasion, MSPs efforts to present themselves as champions of free speech have been unsuccessful. 

    Related:

    Witch-hunt: Scottish Independence is a Dark Russian Plot!
    London's Times, Daily Mail 'Propaganda' Probe Gives Sputnik Jobs Boost
    The One Where The Times Sent Sputnik Some Really Odd Questions
    Tags:
    anti-Russian bias, Russian propaganda, radio, media, Holyrood's Cross-Party Group on Russia, Sputnik Radio, Holyrood, Sputnik News, Russia, Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok