French Police Complete Operation at Paris Train Station

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported about a police operation at the railway station. Police spokesperson confirmed to the Sputnik that the operation was taking place, but had not provided a correspondent with details to shed light on the causes of the incident.
"The end of checks, the situation is returning to normal," the press service said on its Twitter account.
French antiterror brigade BRI enter train at #garedunord, searching for possible terror suspects #vrt #vrtnieuws #paris #breaking pic.twitter.com/rbXt8I7GJD— Steven Decraene (@stevencraneTV) May 9, 2017
A "police operation" began around 11 pm local time and continued until around 1:30 am when operations began winding down. Police ordered people on the scene to run from the area, according to social media reports.
One witness told AP that upon exiting his train, "there were police immediately, and a chap with his hand on his gun… As we were walking down the platform, one [police officer] said, 'Rapide, rapide. Out, out.'" A police spokeswoman declined to comment on whether anyone was injured or arrested.
All comments
Show new comments (0)