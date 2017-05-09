French Police Complete Operation at Paris Train Station

PARIS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, media reported about a police operation at the railway station. Police spokesperson confirmed to the Sputnik that the operation was taking place, but had not provided a correspondent with details to shed light on the causes of the incident.

"The end of checks, the situation is returning to normal," the press service said on its Twitter account.

​A "police operation" began around 11 pm local time and continued until around 1:30 am when operations began winding down. Poli​ce ordered people on the scene to run from the area, according to social media reports.

One witness told AP that upon exiting his train, "there were police immediately, and a chap with his hand on his gun… As we were walking down the platform, one [police officer] said, 'Rapide, rapide. Out, out.'" A police spokeswoman declined to comment on whether anyone was injured or arrested.