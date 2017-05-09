Security Threat at Gare du Nord Train Station in Paris

​A "police operation" is underway. Poli​ce ordered people on the scene to run from the area, according to social media reports.

Eyewitnesses have been evacuated while law enforcement units work to neutralize the situation. ​

The nature of the threat remains to be seen at this point, but security units have been dispatched to "dispel any doubt," on whether there is any imminent danger inside the train station.

The Research and Intervention Brigade was dispatched by the French police, which is often referred to as the "anti-gang brigade."

Police officials told French journalists the operation is being conducted "for verification." The potential threat may be from an inbound "train coming from Valenciennes," a town in northern France.