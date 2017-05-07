Over 600 Attend ‘Immortal Regiment’ WWII Commemoration March in Lisbon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The "Immortal Regiment" is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on or around May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics. In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the "Immortal Regiment" marches.

"The march of the Immortal Regiment took place with a sweep of emotions, with more than 600 people participating in it," the statement reads, adding that the march was held as part of the Holiday of Victory and Peace event organized by the Portugal-based Yuri Gagarin cooperation association and the Russian compatriots’ association Chance+.

Following the march, a concert took place, with Russian, Ukrainian, Moldovan and Portuguese artists taking part in it, the embassy added.