Over 600 Attend ‘Immortal Regiment’ WWII Commemoration March in Lisbon

"The march of the Immortal Regiment took place with a sweep of emotions, with more than 600 people participating in it," the statement reads, adding that the march was held as part of the Holiday of Victory and Peace event organized by the Portugal-based Yuri Gagarin cooperation association and the Russian compatriots’ association Chance+.
Following the march, a concert took place, with Russian, Ukrainian, Moldovan and Portuguese artists taking part in it, the embassy added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)