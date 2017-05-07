Polls Open for Second Round of French Presidential Election

Almost 70,000 polling stations are working today in Metropolitan France.

French Voters Set to Vote in Presidential Run-Off on Sunday

Museums offer free entrance to visitors with a stamped voter's card and taxi drivers will propose a free lift to a polling station.

The first round took place on April 23, in which independent candidate Emmanuel Macron came first with 24.01 percent of the votes, followed by right-wing Marine Le Pen with 21.3 percent.

According to the latest Ifop-Fiducial poll conducted for Paris Match, CNews and Sud Radio published on Friday, Macron is leading the race with 63 percent, while Le Pen may get 37 percent.