Register
02:46 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Candidates for the 2017 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and Marine Le Pen, of the French National Front (FN) party, pose prior to the start of a live prime-time debate in the studios of French television station France 2, and French private station TF1 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, May 3, 2017

    Hours Before French Election, Macron Claims to Be Victim of Hack

    © REUTERS/ Eric Feferberg/Pool
    Politics
    Get short URL
    11710140

    A significant leak containing tens of thousands of emails, pictures and file attachments from French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has been publicized for the world to see, roughly 36 hours before the people of France select their next president.

    It is not obvious who initiated the hack, which amounted to up to nine gigabytes of data. A user by the name of EMLEAKS posted the material to a file-sharing medium that lets users stay anonymous. 

    The Macron camp said they would stop at nothing to get clarification on the nature of the unprecedented operation. "The data in circulation had been obtained several weeks ago through the hacking of private and work email accounts of several movement leaders," a statement on the website of Macron’s Onwards! Party reads.

    Margarita Simonyan
    © Sputnik/
    Sputnik, RT to File Lawsuit Over Macron Team's Allegations - Simonyan

    "Those who leaked these documents add numerous fake documents to authentic ones to spread doubt and disinformation. By interfering with the official election campaign at the last moment, this operation obviously aims at destabilizing democracy, as seen in the US during the last weeks of the presidential campaign," the statement went on to say.

    Democratic presidential Hillary Clinton’s emails also ended up on the internet last year during her race against eventual victor Donald Trump, a steady drip of information that she has said contributed to her stunning loss.  

    “Their publication makes internal documents public,” Onwards! said. But the hack has not sparked anxiety “as far as the legality and conformity of the documents is concerned,” the party contends. 

    Nevertheless, the party said “the seriousness of this event is certain,” adding that France “shall not tolerate that the vital interests of democracy be put at risk.”

    Related:

    Macron’s En Marche! Movement Likely to Lead in French Legislative Election
    Macron’s Win in French Presidential Election Predicted Days Before Runoff
    Number of People Backing Le Pen in French Election Frightening - EU Commissioner
    Reforms Hotly Debated in French Election Amid Massive Economic Challenges
    Le Pen Tailing Macron in French Presidential Election
    Tags:
    Hack, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok