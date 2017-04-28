Montenegro Opposition Protesting Against NATO Membership on Voting Day (VIDEO)

The protesters have gathered not far from the city’s Skupstina (parliament) and are under tight police control. The leaders of opposition claim that the number of protesters would be considerably higher if the police hadn't blocked the roads leading to the city, with one of the opposition lawmakers Nebojsa Medojevic calling the actions of the police "a shame."
"Mörder! Mörder!" – Protestierende in #Cetinje demonstrieren gegen den NATO-Beitritt von #Montenegro und verbrennen #NATO-Flagge pic.twitter.com/lcPZ5uZ5tI— RT Deutsch (@RT_Deutsch) 28 апреля 2017 г.
On April 25, US President Donald Trump signed the protocol on Montenegro’s accession to NATO, which was the final step in ratifying the document.
Montenegro was bombed by NATO in 1999.
All comments
Show new comments (0)