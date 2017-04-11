Trump Ratifies Protocol for Montenegro’s Accession to NATO

"The United States will work to further strengthen our already strong relationship with Montenegro and looks forward to formally welcoming the country as the twenty-ninth member of the NATO Alliance," Spicer stated.
Montenegro’s accession to NATO will not affect US contributions to the alliance, Trump stated in a letter to the US Senate on Tuesday.
"The inclusion of Montenegro in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will not have the effect of increasing the overall percentage share of the United States in the common budgets of NATO," he stated.
The president noted that the inclusion of Montenegro in NATO will not detract from the US ability to meet or to fund its military requirements outside the North Atlantic area.
The country was invited to join NATO on December 2, 2015, in the alliance's first expansion into Eastern Europe in six years. The country accepted the invitation the following day, which triggered protests. In May 2016, the Alliance members signed a protocol on its accession, since all the NATO member states must ratify Montenegro in order for it to become a full-fledged member.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik, error in headline. I think you meant Bush. I don't know any Trump. Not sure who you mean. The current POTUS is Jeb Bush, right? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Which promises will Trump keep exactly(?). I'd like to be disappointed but I'm not a time traveller. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete sophm0e38, He will keep tax cut promises and removing regulations for big business. The rest was just to get elected so he could give his base a good screwing and make sure they never vote again. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump said to the American people that NATO was defunct, he was going to be the man of peace. His daughter Ivanka helped persuade him to launch an illegal attack against Syria after watching the TV news. What next, a TV show on Stalin's Russia and we will all go up. Impulsive, erratic and vainglorious, the most dangerous man (family) in the world. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete With so many local people against, this is a dumb move by NATO. If the opposition ever gets into power, Montenegro will render NATO inoperable from within.
dump neocon trump
sophm0e38
dump neocon trumpin reply tosophm0e38(Show commentHide comment)
ewt2020
Alan Campbell